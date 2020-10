Fayetteville Police and Arkansas State troopers are searching for a shooting suspect in West Renee Court in Fayetteville.

Police say the shooting happened in the Renee Court. Officers are currently questioning neighbors looking for information on the suspect.

Fayetteville police say no one was hurt in the shooting.

