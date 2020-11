Pine Bluff police say Bre'Naijah Smith and her 7-month-old daughter Ky'Asia Smith have been missing since Nov. 22.

In a post, PBPD said they are searching for "two missing children" in reference to the mother and daughter, but did not disclose Bre'Naijah's age.