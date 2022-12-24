Fort Smith police searching for missing man

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is seeking assistance in locating 67-year-old Danny Cherry who was reported missing by family members on Dec. 24, 2022.
According to a post by FSPD, Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing the red flannel pictured with a blue undershirt along with black pants and slippers. Police say Cherry was driving a White Crown Victoria with a busted right tail light covered by tape.
If you have any information that can assist FSPD in locating Cherry, call 479-709-5100.
