Fort Smith police searching for missing man

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Danny Cherry who was reported missing the morning of Dec. 24 in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is seeking assistance in locating 67-year-old Danny Cherry who was reported missing by family members on Dec. 24, 2022.

According to a post by FSPD, Cherry was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing the red flannel pictured with a blue undershirt along with black pants and slippers. Police say Cherry was driving a White Crown Victoria with a busted right tail light covered by tape.

If you have any information that can assist FSPD in locating Cherry, call 479-709-5100.

