Police searching for missing Goshen teen last seen getting off school bus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen getting off a school bus in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department reports that Mikayla Smith, 16, was last seen getting off a school bus at Fayetteville High School on May 24. They say she did not come home after school and has not been in contact with her family since that day.

Smith is described as 5'8", weighing 200 lbs. with brown eyes and black and blonde hair. She has a tattoo that says "Crybaby" on the back of her right hand.