x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local

Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen in Pine Bluff

The Arkansas State Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen with an 18-year-old man.
Credit: Arkansas State Police

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl out of Ashley County who was last seen with an 18-year-old man.

According to police, Bethany Burton was last seen in the Pine Bluff area on Wednesday. She is 4'11" and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey leggings, grey shoes and a rainbow backpack.

Police say she was last seen with 18-year-old Robert Dunnican Jr.

If you have any information on the location of the two, you are asked to contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Department at 870-853-2040.