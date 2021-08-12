Police searching for lost 8-year-old in Fort Smith

As of right now, police believe Jayden Hall wandered away from a house in the area of Dallas and Charlotte Streets in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are searching for an 8-year-old they say is lost.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they need help locating 8-year-old Jayden Hall.

According to Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police, as of right now, they believe the child wandered away from a house in the area of Dallas and Charlotte Streets in Fort Smith.

Police say he was last seen wearing a green shirt and Space Jam pajamas bottoms.



Police say their concern is to find him quickly due to how hot it is outside and the heat index.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or 479-709-5100.