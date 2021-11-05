Police searching for hit and run suspect in Fayetteville

The vehicle driven by the suspect is possibly a late '90s or early 2000's model SUV or truck, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is asking for help in identifying a hit and run suspect.

According to police, on Tuesday, at around 10 p.m., FPD responded to a hit and run accident in the area of West Martin Luther King Blvd., between South Government Ave. and South Gregg Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman on the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle. Police say the woman was badly injured but no further details were revealed about her condition. The woman is yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Mixon at the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555 or 479-587-3520. The case number is 2021-78510.