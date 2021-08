The suspect is traveling in a 2007 to 2013 Chevy Silverado with a distinct sticker on the back.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a truck connected to a commercial burglary in Centerton.

The Centerton Police Department (CPD) shared a photo of the suspect's truck and said the person driving the vehicle is responsible for the burglary. The truck is possibly a 2007 to 2013 Chevy Silverado with a distinct sticker on the back.