Search underway for missing Fort Smith teen

Tristin Clouse was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and a dark blue hat, according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old teenager.

Police say Tristin Clouse never returned home from a party at the Marriott Saturday, March 5, night. He was then reported missing by a family member.

Anyone with information about Tristin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

