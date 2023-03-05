Fort Smith police confirm missing teen found safe

The Fort Smith teen has been found.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The teen has been found, Fort Smith police confirmed.

------------------

Original story:

The Fort Smith Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old teenager.

Police say the teen never returned home from a party at the Marriott Saturday, March 5, night. He was then reported missing by a family member.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and a dark blue hat, according to police.

Anyone with information about Tristin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

