Benton police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, 12-year-old brother

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is searching for a pair of missing siblings that were last seen in the Tyndall Park area.

Stonie was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue leggings and is described as having blonde hair that's shoulder-length. Her brother Bentley was last seen wearing a green and navy t-shirt along with green and black shorts.

Authorities encourage those with information to contact them at 501-778-1171.