Police hope to find juvenile runaway from Bella Vista, last seen leaving on bicycle 4 days ago

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas — Police are looking for a runaway Bella Vista juvenile who has now been missing for four days.

14-year-old Aishka Sheppard was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 11) leaving a residence on Farnham Dr. in Bella Vista on a blue and grey bicycle.

She is approximately five feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left forearm.

Aishka was last seen wearing a blue shirt and left her phone at her home when she left.