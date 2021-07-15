Police hope to find juvenile runaway from Bella Vista, last seen leaving on bicycle 4 days ago

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas — Police are looking for a runaway Bella Vista juvenile who has now been missing for four days.
14-year-old Aishka Sheppard was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (July 11) leaving a residence on Farnham Dr. in Bella Vista on a blue and grey bicycle.
She is approximately five feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has dark brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left forearm.
Aishka was last seen wearing a blue shirt and left her phone at her home when she left.
The Bella Vista Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Aishka's whereabouts to contact Detective Williams at (479) 855-3771.