Police search for missing Van Buren woman

VAN BUREN, Ark — The Van Buren Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old Van Buren woman.

According to police, Kacee Lynn Clayton was last seen on Sunday (Aug. 1).

Clayton is 5'3" and weighs about 115 pounds. Her hair is brown and usually kept as it is in the photo below, according to police.

Her last known whereabouts are unknown at this time.