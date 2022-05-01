Missing teen out of Lavaca found safe

UPDATE: Carlos Garcias has been found safe.

The Lavaca Police Department is searching for a missing teenager Sunday, Jan. 23 afternoon.

Carlos Garcia was last seen on West Main Street in Lavaca at around 4 p.m. near CV's. He was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with red stripes and blue jeans.

Carlos weighs 80 lbs and is 4'3" according to police. Lavaca Police say they are worried because he isn’t equipped with proper clothing for these cold temperatures.

If you see Carlos you are asked to contact the Lavaca Police Department at 479-674-2605 or the Sebastian County Sheriffs Office at 479-783-1051.

