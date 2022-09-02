Police search for missing Alma teen

Police say 17-year-old Desinee Bottorff was last seen in Alma at 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. She may be in the Fort Smith area.

ALMA, Arkansas — Police in the River Valley are searching for a missing teen.

According to the Alma Police Department, 17-year-old Desinee Bottorff was last seen in Alma at 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7. Police say she may be headed to the Fort Smith area.

Desinee is 5'6", weighs 120 pounds, and has auburn/red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that could help locate Desinee, you're asked to call the Alma Police Department at 479-632-3333.

