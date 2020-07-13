Police search for missing Prairie Grove teen

16-year-old Dustin Tuck left his home on foot in south Prairie Grove Sunday (July 12) between 5-7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Prairie Grove.

He is 5'9", weight 261 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Deputies say he may have gotten a ride from a friend.