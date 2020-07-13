x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Police search for missing Prairie Grove teen

16-year-old Dustin Tuck left his home on foot in south Prairie Grove Sunday (July 12) between 5-7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Prairie Grove.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, 16-year-old Dustin Tuck left his home on foot in south Prairie Grove Sunday (July 12) between 5-7 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

He is 5'9", weight 261 pounds and was last seen wearing dark-colored basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say he may have gotten a ride from a friend.

If you know of Tuck's whereabouts or have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Kevin Sears with the WCSO at 479-444-5712.

Post by WashingtonCoSO.