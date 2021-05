Harley Dawn Loyd was last seen at Monte RV park in Rogers on May 17.

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Harley is described as a 4’11 white female weighing 98 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.