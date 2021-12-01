Police search for inmate who escaped the Sequoyah County Detention Center in Sallisaw

x
James Paul Cripps escaped the detention center in Sallisaw Monday night around 10:30 p.m. and is considered potentially violent.
Credit: Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office

SALLISAW, Oklahoma — The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an inmate, James Paul Cripps, escaped from the Sequoyah County Detention Center in Sallisaw Monday (Jan. 11) night around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said he was in the booking area of the jail where he was allowed to make a phone call. 

Staff was dealing with other inmates at the time, and Cripps stole a key to open a door and escaped. 

Cripps was being held on charges of First-degree Burglary, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Violence and Destruction of Property and is considered potentially violent.

He was last seen wearing a red and orange hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Cripps, please call the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office (918) 775-9155. 

