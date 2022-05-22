New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search

New evidence prompted Jefferson County Sheriffs to spend most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who was last seen in May.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year.

She was last seen on May 22, 2022.

When she first went missing, it was reported that she was on her ATV in the areas of Dyson Road and President Circle.

At the time, police did not find her or any evidence in that area.

The investigation continued, but the officers stopped the searches, until Monday.

A hunter who was preparing for deer season discovered a four-wheeler, and police were able to confirm that it was Maranda's.

Police have since decided to expand the search and tackle the wooded area around the same places where they initially searched for her.

Jefferson County Sheriff, Lafayette Woods, said it's about a half-a-mile difference, and they hope this new lead will finally allow them to get some answers.

"That gives us some measure of hope that we can provide some positive outcome for the family in terms of some recovery," said Sheriff Woods.