Shreveport police identify suspect in hospital shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. — Police are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one person at a Shreveport hospital.
The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) says they are seeking the whereabouts of Taniel Cole in connection with a shooting that injured one person at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.
SPD Spokesperson Sgt. Angie Whilhite tells KTBS the person who is wounded has non-life threatening injuries.
