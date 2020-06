A man was shot in the abdomen on Curtis Avenue in Fayetteville Tuesday (June 2).

Fayetteville Police are responding to a shooting at 1101 S. Curtis Avenue.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD says a man was shot in the abdomen on Tuesday (June 2). He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Murphy says they do not have a suspect in custody at this time and they are still investigating exactly what happened.

No other details are available at this time.