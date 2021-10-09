Police respond to reports of an armed person at Bentonville High School

UPDATE: According to the school principal, Bentonville Police found nothing of concern, and students are now being released.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Police Department responded to reports of an individual armed with a gun on the Bentonville High School campus Saturday night. A homecoming dance was going on at the campus, according to the school's calendar.

There were no initial reports of shots fired or injuries.

According to the City of Bentonville Facebook page, a reunification point was set up in the parking lot in front of the high school, and parents were asked to park and wait for their children there.

Officials say the fireworks coming from Cross Church were not related to this incident.

Most students were picked up by 9:45 according to the post. According to the school principal, Jack Loyd, Bentonville Police found nothing of concern, and the remaining students are now being released. Staff will remain at the high school until every student is home safely.

This is an active investigation.