Police respond to a reported stabbing at Rogers and Waldron in Fort Smith

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, a female was reportedly stabbed somewhere in that location. Her identity has not been released at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a reported stabbing at Rogers Avenue and Waldron Road.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, a female was reportedly stabbed somewhere in that location. Her identity has not been released at this time.

EMS and Fire responded quickly and she is being treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Mitchell says the suspect fled on foot and that this is an active investigation.

Police will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.