Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites

When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end.

Witnesses directed police to Seamus Gilligan as the potential suspect and gave them his room number.

Police then called Gilligan via phone and he willingly came out to speak to police.

Gilligan was interviewed and he admitted to firing all the bullets into the vehicle with his pistol and said he did it because the owner of the truck had raped his friend.

SPD says they were called to the scene earlier that night for a disturbance in the parking lot involving both of them but neither of them wanted to pursue charges.

WoodSpring shooting in Springdale 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device