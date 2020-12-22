Police chase ends with car crashing into gas meter in Fort Smith

Police in Fort Smith said the chase started in Roland, Okla., and ended when the vehicle crashed into a gas meter near the Walmart on Zero Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has been arrested following a police chase in Fort Smith that ended with a vehicle crashing into a gas meter.

According to Capt. Wes Milam with Fort Smith Police, there was a vehicle pursuit coming from Roland into Fort Smith involving a domestic dispute Tuesday.

Milam says the suspect driver crashed into a gas meter on South 24th Street near the Walmart on Zero Street, causing police to block off roads until the gas could be turned off. South 24th Street is currently blocked from Xavier to Savannah.

No injuries were reported in the chase, and the suspect is in custody, Milam said.

The alleged domestic dispute victim was in the car that was being chased and was thought to be in danger of injury by the suspect, Milam told 5NEWS. This is why officers pursued the vehicle.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.