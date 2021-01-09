Fort Smith Officer receives 3 doses of Narcan after drug bust

The Fort Smith Police Officer became unresponsive after coming into contact with Fentanyl during the multi-agency narcotics investigation.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Wednesday (Sept. 1), a Fort Smith Police Officer became unresponsive after coming into contact with the synthetic opioid Fentanyl during part of a multi-agency investigation.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) says the officer was given two doses of Narcan nasal spray but it did not give what they say is the "desired result". The third dose of Narcan was then given to the officer in a shot, which gave the desired result.

FSPD says the officer is recovering after being transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

"We are grateful for this outcome, especially knowing the tragic possibilities of a fentanyl exposure," said FSPD in its press release. "FSPD officers are equipped with Narcan thanks to the generosity of the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith."

FSPD also says the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith provided the department with a grant to keep a generous supply of Narcan nasal spray for officers and detectives to use.