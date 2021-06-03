Police: Man suffers traumatic injuries after being hit by car in Springdale

Officers responded to Thompson and Black Oak Wednesday night after receiving a call about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — At 9:37 p.m. Wednesday (June 2), a caller notified the Springdale Police Department that a pedestrain was struck by a vehicle at Thompson and Black Oak.

Once one scene, officers located a man lying in the roadway.

He was flown to Springfield, Missouri, with multiple traumatic injuries, police report.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

Police located the driver of the vehicle. Police have not disclosed details about their identity or if charges will be filed.