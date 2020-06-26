Police looking for suspect accused of stealing kid’s dirt bike

“I heard my dirt bike start-up and then he took it and I was gonna try to chase him but I knew it was too fast.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Police are searching for the man who stole a dirt bike from an 8-year-old boy in Fayetteville.

Last Friday (June 19) 8-year-old Jackson Dunn was visiting the Wedington Fire Department when a man decided to get on the green and white Kawasaki 65 CC two-stroke and ride off into town.

“I heard my dirt bike start-up and then he took it and I was gonna try to chase him but I knew it was too fast,” Jackson said.

Jackson rides his dirt bike to the fire station all the time to talk with the firefighters. He says last week a man who looked to be in his 30s struck up a conversation. When Jackson went inside to talk to the firefighters, the man stole his bike.

“It’s not a strong-arm robbery, it was a theft of opportunity,” said Detective William Mason with the Washington County Sheriffs Office.

“Don’t understand what people want to do a little 8-year-old boy, he’s just 8 years old, and turn around and take the bike, doesn’t make any sense, I don’t understand,” said Jackson's grandpa Bart Dyke.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released a video of the suspect, who has a large beard. Jackson says he was wearing a U.S. Army hat backwards. Detectives say the suspect has other noticeable features too.

“The guy's got some pretty distinguishing tattoos on his face and neck and arms,” Mason said.

After Jackson told his grandpa about what happened, the two went driving around Fayetteville looking for the suspect. His grandpa says he just doesn't understand how someone can do something like this, especially to a child.

“My grandson has worked, paid for this dirt bike himself, all the parts and everything and some grown adult comes by and just takes it,” Dyke said.