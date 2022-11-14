Missing child located in Fort Smith

Police say she was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, pants and white tennis shoes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith.

She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, pants, backpack and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can assist FSPD with their search, contact their office at 479-709-5100.

