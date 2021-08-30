Police: Juvenile arrested for making threats against Fayetteville school

Police are investigating after a student allegedly made threats of violence against a Fayetteville school through a social media application.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police arrested a Fayetteville student for terroristic threatening Monday, August 30, after the juvenile allegedly made threats against a school on social media.

The student was transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are encouraging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats, or disturbing information to a trusted adult.

The Fayetteville Police says,

"The Fayetteville Police Department wants to reassure the community that we do not take the felony arrest of a juvenile lightly, but the safety of our Fayetteville Public Schools faculty, staff, and students is a top priority."

The department also highly encourages parental control apps. This is what helped a parent see the threat and report it.

This is an ongoing investigation.

