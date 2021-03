Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Persimmon Street and Shiloh Drive this morning (March 12) at around 3:30 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Persimmon Street and Shiloh Drive Friday (March 12) at around 3:30 a.m.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.