Police: Investigation underway after Sebastian Co. Detention Center inmate dies

The man had a pulse and was breathing when being transported to a local hospital, but died about an hour later.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Sebastian County Detention Center died.

According to Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, staff were performing routine cell checks and noticed a male inmate who was unresponsive.

Deputies tried to save his life until EMS arrived and took over and transported him to a local hospital. Pevehouse says the inmate had a pulse and was breathing when he left the detention center.

About an hour later the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of his death is under investigation by Arkansas State Police and the man's body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.