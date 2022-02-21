Police investigating officer-involved shooting at substance abuse clinic in Rogers

One man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at a substance abuse clinic in Rogers Monday afternoon.

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Rogers Police Officer was involved in a shooting.

According to the Rogers Police Department, an officer was involved in a shooting at Souls Harbor, a local substance abuse clinic, on N 2nd Street Monday, Feb. 21, around 2:30 p.m.

Police say they received a call to Souls Harbor for an adult male "having mental health problems." When officers arrived they say the man was in between two buildings armed, according to police, and charged at officers.

One man was taken to Mercy Hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. His identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released as soon as it's available.

