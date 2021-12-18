Pedestrian dies after crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

The crash took place near the Wedington Drive Exit in Fayetteville on Friday evening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Dec. 17, police received reports of a body on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville near the Wedington Drive exit.

Sgt. Tony Murphy said the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

"We are assisting ASP with a fatality accident involving pedestrian versus vehicle," Murphy said on Friday.

According to the fatal crash report that was released Saturday, Dec. 18, just before 7 p.m. a Ford Taurus and an Acura were traveling southbound in the right lane of I-49 on Friday evening.

The Taurus struck a pedestrian, identified as Louis Garland, 34, of Fayetteville with the passenger's front side causing the Acura to also hit Garland with the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Garland did not survive and his body is being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.