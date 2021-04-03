Police investigating after cat found mutilated at Fort Smith car wash

Police in Fort Smith are investigating an animal abuse case after a cat was found dead at a car wash.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: Details in this story deal with animal abuse and could be disturbing for some readers.

Police in Fort Smith are investigating an animal abuse case after a cat was found dead at a car wash.

According to police, a cat was found with its head cut off at Jack's Car Wash on North 50th Street last week.

Police say they are reviewing the car wash's surveillance system to try to see if the person responsible was caught on camera.

The owner of the cat has not been identified, but the cat has since been buried.