Police investigating after 5 people stabbed in Fort Smith, one arrested

When police arrived, they found 5 victims including two adults and three children.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is arrested following a stabbing that took place in Fort Smith, on Saturday, April 16, morning. 

The Fort Smith Police Department says they responded to a stabbing call at around 6:18 a.m. in the 1800 block of North 13th St. 

When officers arrived, they found five victims including two adults and three children. They were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after and has been identified as 26-year-old Demitric Deshawn Johnson of Fort Smith. 

This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be provided when available.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

   

