Police in Fort Smith investigating dead dogs placed in trash bags near Rogers Ave.

"FSPD takes instances of animal cruelty very seriously and seeks to file charges to the fullest extent of the law for every case."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: Images in this post may be disturbing for some readers.

Police in Fort Smith are investigating after two dogs were found dead and placed in trash bags near the intersection of 5100 Rogers Ave.

According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, investigators believe the dogs were dropped off on Monday, Nov. 22. 

"FSPD takes instances of animal cruelty very seriously and seeks to file charges to the fullest extent of the law for every case," Micthell said. 

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call (479) 709-5000.

A picture of the dog was shared with 5NEWS on Facebook. 

Posted by Kimberly Mccormick on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

