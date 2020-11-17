x
Police hope to identify suspect regarding package stolen from Fort Smith homeowner's lawn

Fort Smith Police shared images of a man who allegedly took a package that did not belong to him from a homeowner on Cheryl Lane.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) released security images of a male suspect who is wanted for questioning in regard to a package that was taken from a Fort Smith residence.

The man who is shown in the images below allegedly took a package that did not belong to him from a homeowner on Cheryl Lane. 

If you have any information that can help police identify this man, please notify the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5116. 

Police hope to identify suspect regarding package taken from Fort Smith residence

To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. 

