Police: Student seen with gun near Springdale High School chased by officers

Police say the 17-year-old boy fled before being found "hiding in a dumpster" on W. Center Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — According to the Springdale Police Department (SPD), officers chased down a Springdale High School student on Tuesday after he was seen with a gun.

SPD Captain Jeff Taylor said on March 28 at around 3:45 p.m., a 911 call reported two young men "waving a gun around" on Wilshire Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw two people matching the description in the call and Taylor said while officers approached, one boy "took off running towards Springdale High School" and as he ran, threw a pistol down.

The 17-year-old boy was found by several responding officers hiding in a trashcan on W. Center Avenue, according to Cpt. Taylor.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.

Stay with 5NEWS on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device