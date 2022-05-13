Police: 14-year-old girl endangered, missing from Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, 14-year-old Sara Gilpin is missing from Mountain Home, Ark.
Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, May 12 on College Street in Mountain Home.
She has long, brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and converse shoes.
Police say it is possible that Gilpin is with 40-year-old Issac Melder, in a Maroon Diesel pickup, with a possible black hood, truck. The license plate number is 331YEW.
If you see Sara or Isaac, please call the Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.
➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!