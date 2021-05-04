Deputies chase man down streets of Huntsville after he throws Molotov cocktail at deputy; taser ineffective

During the pursuit, the suspect stopped at several locations throwing Molotov cocktails at the patrol vehicles causing them to ignite on the city streets.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — One man was arrested after Madison County Deputies chase him down the streets of Huntsville after he allegedly threatened a deputy with multiple weapons and threw a molotov cocktail at him.

According to police, around 10:40 a.m., a suspicious vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the Madison County Holding Facility, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) report, and a deputy recognized the man as 32-year-old Daniel Harvey.

According to the report, Harvey made disturbing comments to the deputy and then brandished a knife before speeding away in his vehicle and then stopping on Hughes St.

He then threw a homemade Molotov cocktail at the deputy as he was exiting his patrol vehicle, which ignited on the street beside the patrol vehicle, exited his vehicle and brandished a machete, according to the report

The deputy deployed his taser, which was ineffective.

Harvey then got back in his vehicle and drove away, and a vehicle pursuit down the streets of Huntsville began, in which Harvey stopped at several locations throwing Molotov cocktails at the patrol vehicles causing them to ignite on the city streets.

Harvey purposely swerved into a Huntsville Police patrol vehicle, sideswiping the patrol vehicle causing damage.

He continued to flee, and a high-speed pursuit on N Hwy. 23 ensued.

Harvey pulled into his residence on Hwy. 23 Spur and brandished the machete again. Deputies and City Police held Harvey at gunpoint until they were able to convince him to drop the machete, according to the report.

Harvey was charged with two counts of Attempted Capital Murder, four counts of Terroristic Act, Aggravated Assault, Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Speeding 50 mph over the Speed Limit, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Reckless Driving.