Police Chase across NWA ends in Fayetteville

According to investigators, the chase began in Elm Springs and ended in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A police chase began in Elm Springs on Monday (Sept. 6) and resulted in four police departments taking part in the chase.

According to investigators, the chase began in Elm Springs and ended on College Ave and Main St. in Fayetteville with police boxing in a red Chevy truck.

Investigators also say the chase involved the Elm Springs Police Department, the Springdale Police Department, the Johnson Police Department, and the Tontitown Police Department.

Police are still on the scene.