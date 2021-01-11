Police: Driver injured in short pursuit through Centerton neighborhood

The crash left vehicle debris scatted throughout lawns, and bricks from a gate-like structure slung into homes.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Debris was left scattered through a Centerton neighborhood Wednesday, Nov. 10, following a short police chase where the driver rolled their vehicle.

The incident happened on the corner of SW Caprington Street and Town Vu Road in Centerton near the Bentonville city limits.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper told 5NEWS the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Harper did not provide further details about what started the chase but stated that the driver had multiple warrants issued for his arrest.

The crash left vehicle debris scatted throughout lawns, and bricks from a gate-like structure slung into homes.

Chief Harper did not release the identity of the driver or what charges they could face.

Authorities from multiple Benton County agencies responded to the scene.