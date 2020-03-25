Police, bomb squad respond to home in Rogers

Police and the bomb squad responded to a home in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark — According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, officers and the bomb squad responded to an incident at the 4100 Block of West Easy Street in Rogers.

Foster says police were called out to the home sometime Wednesday (March 25) afternoon.

He says a married couple living there were having problems, and the wife left sometime last night around midnight.

The wife came back to the house today, but the husband was gone. When she arrived she found several strange packages scattered around the house, Foster said.

She called police to check out the packages.

Officers decided they need to call in the bomb squad to check things out.

After investigating, no bomb was found and the scene is now cleared.