Police: Body with "suspicious injuries" found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The body of a 49-year-old man was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30 according to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD).

The body was found at around 11:58 a.m. on Leverett Avenue with what police describe as "suspicious injuries."

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate, according to FPD. The man has not been identified and no further details were released.

