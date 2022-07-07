Police: Body found in wooded area of Springdale

The body of 38-year-old Donald Shephard was found in a wooded area behind the Hudson Apartments in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Springdale police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

According to Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department (SPD), around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers responded to an anonymous call about a body being found behind the Hudson Apartments on Thompson Street.

Detectives found the body of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Donald Shephard of Springdale, on a path in the wooded area.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma and that Shephard was homeless at the time of his death.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

