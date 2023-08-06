Silver Alert issued for Bella Vista man with dementia, Parkinson's Disease

Bella Vista Police say Garland "Mac" Macabee, was last seen on June 7 walking in the Highlands area at the intersection of Evanton Road and Glenwood Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Officials with the Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) and other agencies are currently searching for Garland "Mac" Macabee, 75, who was last seen at the intersection of Evanton Rd and Glenwood Ln in Bella Vista on June 7.

According to BVPD, Macabee was walking in the area around 4:30 p.m. after he left his home wearing a navy blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police say Macabee has been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease and has been known to wander in the past.

Multiple agencies including including Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Search and Rescue, Highfill Police Department with more than 50 volunteers searched until early morning hours on Thursday, June 8.

They used on-foot search teams, infrared drones, helicopters, K9 units, jet skis and more while searching, according to BVPD.

Officials report that the search resumed this morning at 7 a.m., and police plan to deploy the same search methods today.

Granton Park in the Highlands will be closed to the public today while the search is conducted, according to BVPD.

Police are asking that residents check their property and any security cameras for possible sightings of Macabee.

If you see him, police say to call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771 as a large number of officers and search and rescue personnel will be in the area.

SILVER ALERT: Garland “Mac” Macabee, 75, was last seen Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Highlands area of Bella Vista... Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Thursday, June 8, 2023

5NEWS will update this article with information as it becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device