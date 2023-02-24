Fort Smith police make arrests in Brooken Hill shooting incident

Officers arrested two males after investigating a shooting incident that took place on Brooken Hill Drive during the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 19.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police (FSPD) have arrested Jordan Lowery and Ian Cogburn as suspects in a shooting incident that occurred near the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive on Sunday, Feb. 19 at around 12:40 a.m.

Police say there were no injuries but there was a lot of property damage reported as a result of gunfire exchange between occupants of a vehicle and an individual standing outside.

The vehicle then sped off and headed west on Brooken Hill Drive according to police.

On Feb. 21, detectives executed a search warrant on Lowery's residence where he was interviewed and then arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting incident. FSPD has not released what those charges were.

Officials say an arrest warrant was issued on Lowery on Feb 22. out of Crawford County for a petition to revoke his suspended license. The warrant was then served on Lowery at the Sebastian County Jail.

Later that day, Cogburn was located and interviewed by detectives. Police say after the interview, Cogburn was arrested on four counts of committing a terroristic act and booked at the Sebastian County jail.

On Feb. 23, a second arrest warrant was issued for Lowery out of Sebastian County for four counts of committing a terroristic act. Police then served the warrant on Lowery at the Sebastian County jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that additional arrests are anticipated. FSPD will release more information when available.

