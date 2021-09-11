Police: 13-year-old hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

Fort Smith police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle near Tilles Park Tuesday evening, Nov. 9.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a vehicle Tuesday, Nov. 9, evening.

According to police, the child was hit by the vehicle around 5 p.m. near Tilles Park. Police say he was at the park playing with friends when he was being chased or chasing a dog into the street where he was then hit by a car.

“The driver of the vehicle was on the scene. Obviously very shook up about what had occurred. Completely cooperative,” Captain Grubbs said.

Police say the driver did not seem to be under the influence.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries including head injuries, where he later died.

“It’s hard. It’s something that really rocks the community,” said Cpt. Grubbs.

The teen has not been identified now but FSPD told 5NEWS he is a student at Fort Smith Public Schools.

As of now, police say they believe no foul play was involved.

“Right now, it appears like it’s just a tragic accident,” said Cpt. Grubbs.

5NEWS reached out to Fort Smith Public Schools, they say tomorrow they will have counselors and support staff available for students tomorrow.

Shortly before 8:30 officers reopened the portion of Grand Avenue previously closed.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

FS Police are working a child pedestrian vs vehicle accident that occurred near Tilles Park, approx. 5 PM. Extent of child’s injuries not yet known. Will be closing down that portion of Grand Ave. until further notice. Please consider alternative routes if traveling thru the area pic.twitter.com/aMehJS0yLS — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 9, 2021