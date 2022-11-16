x
Pocola Schools will be virtual next 2 days due to lack of staff members

In a post, Pocola Schools announced Thursday and Friday would be virtual days due to "staff members out without proper class coverage."

POCOLA, Okla. — Pocola Schools announced on Wednesday that Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 will be virtual days due to "staff members out without proper class coverage."

The post also reads that the district is looking for substitute teachers and to "please come by the central office to fill out an application."

    

